Celtics vs. Bucks odds: NBA Playoffs 2018 Game 4 picks from data scientist who's 4-1 on Boston games

The Boston Celtics' dreams of a 3-0 series lead were snuffed out on Friday before halftime with the Milwaukee Bucks up 58-35. On Sunday, Boston looks to redeem itself and go home up three games to one in the NBA Playoffs 2018. Tip-off for Game 4 is 1 p.m. ET.



Milwaukee opened a five-point favorite and is now laying 4.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored in this NBA playoff game, is down to 204 after starting at 206.5.



Before choosing a side, you need to read what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, who has nailed 80 percent of his most recent against-the-spread picks involving the Bucks, has to say.

In Game 1, Oh said the total would sail over 201.5, noting that seven of the last 10 matchups between the Bucks and Celtics had ended with the over cashing. The result: a 113-107 final score, the easiest cash you'll see.

Oh, who specializes in advanced statistical analyses, has now examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Boston vs. Milwaukee and locked in his confident against-the-spread pick for Game 4.



Oh knows that for the Bucks to cover, they need to maintain the defensive intensity that served them so well in the first half of Game 3. Their starters got plenty of rest amid the rout, with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing only 27 minutes. Reserves Jabari Parker and Matthew Dellavedova saw plenty of hardwood, which will suit them well if this series goes deep.



But the Celtics can keep it within the spread -- or even win outright -- if they can avoid the slow start that killed their Game 3 chances. Boston was clearly rattled by the fervent Milwaukee crowd and committed a slew of turnovers -- 16 to be exact -- and mustered 12 first-quarter points.

Even with the game out of reach, the Celtics' bench was 11-for-37 from the field. That puts a lot of pressure on the starters, such as Al Horford and Jayson Tatum, to produce.

