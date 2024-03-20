The Boston Celtics will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday. Boston is 54-14 overall and 31-3 at home, while Milwaukee is 44-24 overall and 17-17 on the road. The teams have split their two matchups this season with the home team winning each time. The home team is 7-2 in this matchup over the last three regular seasons.

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics vs. Bucks over/under: 224 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Celtics: -537, Bucks: +394

MIL: The Bucks are 3-1 ATS this season without Giannis Antetokounmpo

BOS: The Celtics are 12-2 ATS over their last 14 games

What to know about the Bucks

The Bucks will be without one of the NBA's best players as Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is reportedly out on Wednesday. Milwaukee was without Antetokounmpo on Sunday against the Suns and scored 140 points in a victory, so the offense still has plenty of firepower even without the two-time NBA MVP. Damian Lillard took complete control with 31 points and 16 assists, while Bobby Portis had 31 points and 10 rebounds on 65% shooting off the bench. Khris Middleton added 22 points and seven assists, but the Celtics will possess a vastly different challenge than Phoenix.

The Bucks are 9-3 over their last 12 games as they've climbed to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks, Cavaliers, Knicks and Magic are separated by 3.5 games or fewer for the No. 2 seed behind Boston, which has all but secured the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs. Milwaukee is 3-1 straight-up and ATS without Antetokounmpo in the lineup this season. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics are coming off a 119-94 win over the Pistons for their sixth straight victory. Boston is 17-2 over its last 19 games and covered the spread in 13 of those victories. The Celtics have covered the margin in each of their last six victories, winning by an average of 19 points per game. Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists with Jaylen Brown adding 23.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Brown (ankle) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) are questionable for tonight.

Brown played against the Pistons on Sunday, but Holiday missed that contest. Derrick White had a triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Holiday's absence. The Celtics have covered the spread in six straight home games, and their 54 wins are seven more than any other team as Boston has been the unquestioned dominant force in the NBA. With Antetokounmpo out, the Bucks may struggle to put another huge offensive performance together against Boston, which allows 109.3 ppg (fifth in NBA) on 44.9% shooting (second in NBA). See which team to pick here.

