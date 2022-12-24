Christmas Day brings a five-game slate in the NBA, and the middle game will grab headlines in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden in the national spotlight. The same teams met in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals, with the Celtics winning in seven games. The Celtics and Bucks sit atop the East standings, with Boston at 23-10 this season and Milwaukee at 22-10 to begin the campaign.

Bucks vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -4.5

Bucks vs. Celtics over/under: 225.5 points

Bucks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -190, Bucks +158

MIL: The Bucks are 5-8-2 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 10-7 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's offense is electric behind Jayson Tatum. He is averaging 30.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, and the Celtics are leading the NBA in offensive rating at 116.6. Boston also leads the league in free throw accuracy at 82.8%, and the Celtics are in the top ten in field goal percentage (47.6%), 3-point percentage (37.6%), turnover rate (13.7%), assists (26.3 per game) and fast break points (14.7 per game).

Milwaukee is last in the NBA in turnover creation (12.7 per game) and in the bottom three in steals (6.5 per game). On the other end, Boston leads the league in assist prevention (22.0 assists allowed per game), with top-eight marks in defensive rebound rate (73.4%), free throw attempts allowed (21.4), and points allowed per 100 possessions (110.6).

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks have one of the best players in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is averaging 37.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game over the last four contests, and Antetokounmpo is generating 31.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field this season. He is the centerpiece of a stout offense, and Milwaukee secures nearly 30% of its own missed shots on the offensive glass.

Boston is No. 25 in the NBA in turnover creation on defense, and Milwaukee can also lean on an elite defense. The Bucks rank in the top three of the NBA in defensive efficiency (108.5 points allowed per 100 possessions), and Milwakuee is soundly in the top five in field goal percentage allowed, free throw attempts allowed, defensive rebound rate and assists allowed this season.

