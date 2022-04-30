The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics collide in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Sunday afternoon. Boston rolls into this series in the 2022 NBA playoffs with momentum after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Milwaukee also played outstanding in its first-round series and outlasted the Chicago Bulls in five games. Bucks' forward Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain) is expected to miss the entire series, while George Hill (abdominal) is out for at least Game 1.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Boston is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 217.5.

Bucks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -4.5

Bucks vs. Celtics over-under: 217.5 points

Bucks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -200, Milwaukee +170

BOS: Celtics are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

MIL: Bucks are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games

Why the Celtics can cover



Forward Jayson Tatum is an instinctive, three-level scorer with an array of moves to beat his defender. Tatum has stellar footwork with the strength to consistently finish strong at the rim. The Duke product is also a solid rebounder and defender with good length. The three-time All-Star is leading the team in scoring (29.5) and assists (7.2) during the NBA playoffs 2022. In the closeout Game 4 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Tatum produced 29 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Guard Marcus Smart is a true lockdown defender on the perimeter. Smart constantly brings high energy and intensity onto the floor. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year can pile up steals and guard any position 1-3. Smart is averaging 16.5 points, seven assists and 1.3 steals per game. In his last outing, the 2014 sixth overall pick dropped 20 points, five rebounds and 11 assists.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is an athletic freak who impacts the game in many different ways. Antetokounmpo is a stat-stuffer who produces dominant numbers on both ends of the floor. The six-time All-Star bullies his way to the rim and plays through contact with ease. The two-time NBA MVP is leading the team in points (28.6) and rebounds (13.4) with 6.2 assists per game.

Guard Jrue Holiday is a pass-first playmaker with stout defense on the perimeter. Holiday can do it all at the position with great length, court vision, and solid anticipation. The UCLA product is putting up 16.4 points, five rebounds and 6.8 assists per game during the 2022 NBA playoffs. He is also shooting 34 percent from downtown.

