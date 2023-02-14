Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks aim to continue the NBA's longest active winning streak to 11 games on Tuesday evening. The Bucks welcome the Boston Celtics to Fiserv Forum for a high-profile showdown between title contenders. Milwaukee is 39-17 overall and 23-5 at home, with Boston arriving at 41-16 overall and 18-9 on the road. Jaylen Brown (face) is out for the Celtics, with Jayson Tatum (illness) listed as doubtful and both Grant Williams (elbow) and Robert Williams III (ankle) listed as questionable. Jae Crowder (reconditioning) and Bobby Portis (knee) are out for the Bucks.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the 9-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Bucks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 55-29 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Bucks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bucks vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -9

Celtics vs. Bucks over/under: 226 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -420, Celtics +320

BOS: The Celtics are 14-13 against the spread in road games

MIL: The Bucks are 18-10 against the spread in home games

Celtics vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Celtics can cover

It will be shorthanded in this one, but Boston does have the best overall profile in the NBA this season. Not only do the Celtics have the best record (41-16) and net rating (+6.3) in the league over the full-season sample, but they also lead the NBA with a 18-9 road record. The Celtics out-score opponents by 3.1 points per 100 possessions away from TD Garden, and also bring a stellar +11.8 net rating so far in the month of February.

The Celtics are scoring nearly 1.17 points per possession, ranking in the top three of the NBA in efficiency, and rank No. 2 in the league in 3-pointers (15.8 per game) and free throw accuracy (82.7%). Boston shares the ball well with 26.3 assists per game, and commits only 13.5 turnovers per contest. While Milwaukee's defense is very strong, the Bucks are last in the NBA in turnover creation (12.1 per game) and that could allow the Celtics to play freely and with increased confidence.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's defense is excellent by any description. The Bucks are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing fewer than 1.1 points per possession, and hold opponents to 45.4% shooting from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range. Mike Budenholzer's team is also in the top three of the league in free throw prevention (21.2 attempts allowed per game), assist prevention (22.8 per game) and defensive rebound rate (74.8%) this season.

During the team's 10-game winning streak, the Bucks have also come alive on offense, scoring 1.18 points per possession and posting a 60.3% true shooting mark. Milwaukee is in the top five of the NBA in 3-pointers per game (14.3) this season, and the Bucks boast top-10 marks in offensive rebound rate (29.5%) and second-chance points (15.2 per game). The Bucks also have a 23-5 home record in 2022-23, out-scoring opponents by more than seven points per 100 possessions at Fiserv Forum.

How to make Celtics vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with 11 players projected to score at least eight points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.