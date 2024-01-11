The top two teams in the Eastern Conference meet for a high-profile matchup on Thursday evening. The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the second of four regular season matchups between the teams. Boston won the first tilt on Nov. 22, and the Celtics are 11-8 on the road this season. Milwaukee is 25-12 overall and 16-4 at Fiserv Forum.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Bucks as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 242.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Bucks odds.

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4.5

Celtics vs. Bucks over/under: 242.5 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -187, Celtics +156

BOS: The Celtics are 7-10-2 against the spread in road games

MIL: The Bucks are 7-11-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics enter this matchup with the NBA's best win-loss record and point differential. That paints an appropriate picture of Boston's overall effectiveness, including elite units on offense and defense. The Celtics are scoring more than 1.2 points per possession on offense while leading the league in 3-pointers per game. Boston is also converting more than 57% of 2-point attempts, and the Celtics have a 30% offensive rebound rate.

On the offensive end, Boston should benefit from Milwaukee's defensive weaknesses. The Bucks are allowing almost 1.23 points per possession in the last five games, and Milwaukee is below-average in overall defensive efficiency, turnover creation, second-chance points allowed, and points allowed in the paint. Defensively, Boston is allowing fewer than 1.11 points per possession, and the Celtics lead the NBA in free throw prevention. The Celtics rank in the top five of the NBA in opponent shooting, and Boston is securing more than 72% of available defensive rebounds.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's offense is incredibly difficult to stop. The Bucks are scoring more than 1.2 points per possession this season, landing in the top three of the NBA. Milwaukee projects to be stellar in ball security in this matchup, helping to boost overall efficiency. The Bucks commit only 13.2 turnovers per game, and the Celtics are in the bottom five of the NBA in turnover creation and steals on defense. That setup allows Milwaukee to produce shot attempts, and the Bucks are in the top three of the league in field goal percentage (49.8%) and 2-point percentage (58.5%). The Bucks are also shooting 37.9% from 3-point range, and Milwaukee produces almost 27 free throw attempts per game, ranking near the top of the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the centerpiece of Milwaukee's offensive attack, and the seven-time All-NBA forward has gaudy individual numbers. He is averaging 31.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game this season, and Antetokounmpo is shooting 60.7% from the field. In addition to the offensive prowess, the Bucks are also 16-4 at Fiserv Forum.

