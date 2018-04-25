Celtics vs. Bucks: Refs miss blatant shot-clock violation on Boston late in fourth quarter of Game 5

Down by five points with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks got a crucial stop against the Boston Celtics. Or, well, they should have. Al Horford put of a jumper from the wing that was well after the shot clock had expired, but the refs failed to make the call.

The Celtics then secured the offensive rebound, and Terry Rozier was fouled by Thon Maker. In the end, the extra possession didn't result in a basket for the Celtics, as Marcus Morris missed a jumper, but it did allow them to roll an extra 20 seconds or so off the clock, which at that juncture in the game was almost as important as two points.

Understandably, the Bucks were upset about the call. Head coach Joe Prunty and several players complained about it during the game, but the refs decided not to review the play.

Celtics get away with a shot clock violation in crunch time pic.twitter.com/lbZO5dAsNa — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) April 25, 2018

After the game, Prunty was asked if he got an explanation for the missed call, and replied, "not a good enough one."

JOE PRUNTY: Bucks coach insists Al Horford DID NOT get the 3-point shot off in time late in 4th. pic.twitter.com/oHSIRi7YGo — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) April 25, 2018

The missed call certainly wasn't the only reason the Bucks lost this game. They shot just 36.8 percent from the field, turned the ball over 11 times and scored only 87 points. And even if the refs did make the correct call, they were still down by five with less than 90 seconds to play, which is a tough place to be.

Still, this is pretty inexcusable from the referees. This wasn't a case of needing to go frame by frame to see if Horford got the shot off in time. It was obvious in real time that it was late, and that missed call absolutely affected the Bucks' chances of winning. It will surely be noted in the Last 2 Minute report on Wednesday, but that doesn't do much to help the Bucks. They'll have to regroup and come ready to play in Game 6 on Thursday.