Who's Playing
Chicago @ Boston
Current Records: Chicago 19-21; Boston 28-12
What to Know
This Monday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.48 points per game. They will square off against the Boston Celtics on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at TD Garden. The Bulls know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Boston likes a good challenge.
Chicago beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 this past Saturday. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 35 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 121-116 win. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon was the offensive standout of the matchup for Boston, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points and seven dimes.
The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-5 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped Chicago to 19-21 and the Celtics to 28-12. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Chicago and Boston will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $86.91
Odds
The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 19 out of their last 31 games against Chicago.
