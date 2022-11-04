The Boston Celtics will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 4-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Chicago is 5-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. The two franchises met just a couple of weeks ago in Chicago and the Bulls were able to secure a 120-102 victory by holding the Celtics to just 37% shooting from the floor.

However, the Celtics had won two of their previous three head-to-head matchups and this will be Chicago's third game in four days. With that in mind, Boston is favored by 7 points in the latest Celtics vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Bulls. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Bulls spread: Celtics -7

Celtics vs. Bulls over/under: 223.5 points

Celtics vs. Bulls money line: Boston -320, Chicago +250

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 114-113. A silver lining for Boston was the play of power forward Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards along with six dimes.

Jaylen Brown also had a big night with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists. That superstar tandem has been carrying a heavy scoring load this season, with Tatum averaging 30.1 points per game on 52.9% shooting while Brown is averaging 26 points per game and taking a career-high 21 shots per contest.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, the Bulls enjoyed a cozy 106-88 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Chicago's power forward Javonte Green filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points in addition to eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals. The Bulls received 49 bench points from Green, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and Goran Dragic in the victory, which was crucial coming off a battle with the Nets on Tuesday.

Patrick Williams also had an efficient night offensively, scoring 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Williams has looked more assertive since seeing his minutes uptick over the last three games and the continued development of the 21-year-old former No. 4 overall pick will be critical for the Bulls. Andre Drummond (shoulder) is out for Chicago, with Coby White (quad) listed as doubtful.

How to make Celtics vs. Bulls picks

