The Chicago Bulls will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden. Boston is 31-26 overall and 18-10 at home, while the Bulls are 23-33 overall and 12-15 on the road. The Celtics won at Chicago 119-103 on Jan. 25 in the first meeting of the season.

Boston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215.5.

Celtics vs. Bulls spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics vs. Bulls over-under: 215.5 points

Celtics vs. Bulls money line: Boston -270, Chicago +230



What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston beat the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday, 119-114. Jayson Tatum shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 44 points and 10 rebounds. The Celtics are tied for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Boston is on a season-best six game winning streak. Tatum is averaging 29.3 points per game in the month of April. Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart are questionable for Monday's game because of illnesses. Robert Williams (knee) and Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) are out.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, the Bulls downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-96 on Saturday. Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and five assists along with seven boards. Chicago is percentage points behind the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, at .411 to Toronto's .414. The Bulls' reserves scored 45 points on Saturday, including 16 from Lauri Markkanen.

The Bulls ended a five-game losing streak on Saturday. Zach LaVine remains in the league's health and safety protocols. He has missed two consecutive games and his return date is uncertain.

How to make Bulls vs. Celtics picks

