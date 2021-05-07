The Boston Celtics are sitting in a dead heat for sixth place in the Eastern Conference as they prepare to wrap up a two-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. The goal for the Celtics (35-31) is to maintain their current position over the final 10 days of the regular season and avoid falling into the NBA's play-in tournament. The Bulls (27-39), who maintain faint hopes of moving up to 10th place in the East, posted a 102-96 victory in Boston on April 19.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Celtics as four-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 222.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Bulls odds. Before you make any Bulls vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Bulls vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Bulls spread: Celtics -4

Celtics vs. Bulls over-under: 222.5 points

Celtics vs. Bulls: Celtics -175; Bulls +155

BOS: The Celtics are 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 meetings against Chicago

CHI: The Bulls allow the fourth fewest 3-point attempts (32.2)

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston had a six-game winning streak halted against the Bulls last month and one reason was committing 17 turnovers, primarily due to the absence of its top two ball handlers, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart. Walker was back in the lineup after missing four games due to a strained left oblique and he tied a season-high with 32 points in the rout of Orlando on Wednesday. He has hit 18 3-pointers and is averaging 27.5 points in his last four games.

With No. 2 scorer Jaylen Brown (ankle) set to miss his second straight game, forward Jayson Tatum will need a big night against the Bulls. The team's top scorer at 26.5 points per game, he had a triple-double (14 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) last time against Chicago but struggled to a 3-of-17 shooting performance. Tatum is averaging 38.8 points over his last four games, including a franchise record-tying 60-point gem a week ago vs. San Antonio.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago had lost seven of 11 games since leading scorer Zach LaVine was sidelined after testing position for COVID-19, but it barely broke a sweat in dismantling Charlotte on Thursday night. The league's eighth-highest scorer at 27.2 points per game, LaVine scored only 13 points on Thursday, eight coming in the fourth quarter. He had been on a sizzling tear prior to his lengthy absence, averaging 32.8 points in the previous four contests.

Nikola Vucevic also returned from a two-game absence and lit up the Hornets for 29 points and 14 boards, while knocking down 5-of-7 3-point attempts. It was the 13th double-double in 21 games since joining the Bulls for Vucevic, who also scored 29 points against the Celtics last month. Coby White averaged 18.4 points and 6.1 assists in the 11 games LaVine was sidelined and added 14 points Thursday as Chicago hit its highest point total in nearly a month.

How to make Bulls vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 217 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a roll on NBA picks.