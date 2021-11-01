The Chicago Bulls will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at TD Garden. Boston is 2-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while the Bulls are 5-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. Chicago won two of three meetings between the teams last season.

Celtics vs. Bulls spread: Celtics -2

Celtics vs. Bulls over-under: 217 points

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls knocked off the previously undefeated Utah Jazz on Saturday by a 107-99 score. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 58 points while Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. But Chicago's defense was the biggest key to victory as it held Utah to just 38 percent shooting.

Defense has been the Bulls' calling card all season as they rank fourth with 98.8 points allowed per game. That's over a 13-point improvement over last year's numbers as newcomers Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso have made big impacts locking up opposing guards. But Chicago will enter Monday's game shorthanded with starter Patrick Williams (wrist) joining Coby White (shoulder) on the sideline.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston fell in double overtime on Saturday with a 115-112 defeat at the hands of the Wizards. It was the third overtime game of the year for Boston who has played a total of five overtime periods over those contests. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 34 points in 47 minutes while Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 15 rebounds.

After ranking second in points allowed in 2019-20 and 11th in 2020-21, Boston now ranks dead last this season. Playing in all of those overtimes has played a part in that but a lack of continuity has also affected Boston's defense. Through six games, the team has used five different starting lineups as new coach Ime Udoka tries to figure out a regular rotation.

