The Chicago Bulls will take on the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the United Center. Chicago is 6-10 overall and 4-5 at home, while Boston is 13-3 overall and 7-2 on the road. The Bulls limp into Monday's contest having lost each of their last four games. The Celtics, meanwhile, have won nine straight.

Boston is favored by 6 points in the latest Bulls vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2022-23 NBA season

Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Celtics:

Bulls vs. Celtics spread: Bulls +6

Bulls vs. Celtics over/under: 230 points

Bulls vs. Celtics money line: Chicago +196, Boston -240

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls were just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 108-107 to the Orlando Magic. Shooting guard Zach LaVine had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 1-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court. For the season, LaVine is averaging 20.7 points, 4.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Chicago is 0-4 against the spread in their last four games, but the Bulls have covered the spread in six of their last seven meetings against the Celtics.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, the Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 this past Friday. Shooting guard Derrick White was the offensive standout of the matchup for Boston, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 26 points. White has now scored 16 or more points in each of his last three outings.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in numerous categories, including points (30.3), rebounds (7.4) and blocks (1.3) per game. In Friday's victory over New Orleans, Tatum recorded his third double-double in his last four games, finishing with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

