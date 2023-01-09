Long-time Eastern Conference rivals meet at TD Garden on Monday evening. The Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls, with both teams entering on winning streaks. Chicago is 19-21 overall and 8-12 on the road, while Boston is 28-12 overall and 15-5 at home. Marcus Smart (knee) is doubtful to play for the Celtics. Alex Caruso (ankle) and Javonte Green (knee) are questionable for the Bulls.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 8.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 237 in the latest Bulls vs. Celtics odds. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Bulls picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Bulls vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -8.5

Bulls vs. Celtics over/under: 237 points

Bulls vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -355, Bulls +278

CHI: The Bulls are 10-9-1 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 12-8 against the spread in home games

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is rolling in recent days, winning three games in a row and scoring well over 1.2 points per possession in those victories. For the season, the Bulls rank in the top six of the NBA in field goal accuracy (49.0%), 3-point accuracy (37.7%) and free throw accuracy (81.7%). Chicago also takes care of the ball, committing only 13.9 turnovers per game, and that allows the Bulls to get shots to the rim to boost overall efficiency.

On defense, the Bulls are fantastic on the glass, securing 73.7% of available defensive rebounds and giving up only 12.6 second-chance points per game. Chicago is in the top 10 of the NBA in fast break points allowed (12.1 per game) and free throw attempts allowed (23.1 per game), and the Bulls create more havoc than an average team. The Bulls force 15.0 turnovers per game this season.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's defense is stout, ranking in the top eight of the NBA in myriad categories including free throw prevention (21.0 attempts per game), assists allowed (22.5 per game), blocked shots (5.4 per game), fast break points (12.5 per game), and defensive rebound rate (73.6%). The Celtics are also elite on the offensive end, ranking in the top three of the league in scoring more than 1.17 points per possession.

Boston leads the NBA in free throw accuracy (82.3%) with top-five marks in 2-point accuracy (57.4%) and assists (26.8 per game). The Celtics are in the top 10 in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, fast break points and turnovers, while the Bulls rank dead-last in assists allowed (26.5 per game) on defense. Chicago is also in the bottom five of the NBA in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 37.2% from beyond the arc this season.

