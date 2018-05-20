Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 3 score, highlights: LeBron gets plenty of help in blowout win

The Cavaliers were in must-win territory in Game 3. Down 2-0, a loss would have put them in a deficit no NBA team has ever overcome. However, the Cavs put any concerns of losing to bed early. There was a different kind of energy from the Cavaliers, and it overwhelmed the Celtics defense. LeBron James was incredible all night and finished with 27 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds.

The difference-maker for the Cavs may have been George Hill. James is always incredible, but he just needs a little bit of help from his role guys to push Cleveland over the edge. Hill came out aggressive on defense early, and it frustrated the Boston offense. The Celtics have struggled to score in the past, and Cleveland exploited that well. By the time Boston was able to get its offense going the game was too out of hand.

The Cavs now enter Game 4 with a chance to tie up the series and head back to Boston with momentum on their side. Sometimes all a team needs is one victory to flip it back in the other direction. The Cavs having James gives them a strong chance to do just that.

Game 3: Cavaliers 116, Celtics 86

The Cavaliers came out swinging hard early, and the Celtics took the full force of that punch. Cleveland built out an early lead and it's not insane to give most of the credit to LeBron. The Cavs star was a monster all night long with dunk contest-worthy dunks.

He also spent some time getting teammates like Kevin Love involved. When those two are clicking, there's little that an opponent can do to stop them.

Really, James' passing was on point the entire night. It seemed like any time a lane opened up for him he would sling the ball through it ,and the Celtics just couldn't slow him down.

In the end, James led the Cavs to a dominant victory. You know the Cavs are playing well when, following an alley-oop, LeBron decides to play a little soccer on a basketball court.

The Celtics got the full brunt of what James can do on a basketball court, and now they'll have to respond in Game 4.

