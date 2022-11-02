The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-1) will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the Boston Celtics (4-2) on Wednesday night. Cleveland picked up an overtime win at Boston last Friday before beating the Knicks on Sunday. Boston bounced back from its loss to the Cavaliers with a 112-94 win over Washington.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Cleveland. Boston is favored by 2 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 220.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics spread: Cavaliers +2

Cavaliers vs. Celtics over/under: 220 points

Cavaliers vs. Celtics money line: Cleveland +110, Boston -130

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has been on fire since losing its season opener, rattling off five consecutive wins. The Cavaliers rallied from seven points down in the fourth quarter last Friday to hand the Celtics their first home loss of the campaign. Star Donovan Mitchell has been a huge addition to Cleveland's lineup, averaging 32.2 points in his first six games.

Forward Dean Wade scored 22 points on Sunday to help his team rally from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter against New York. Wade went 8 of 11 from the floor, including a 6 of 8 mark from 3-point range. Point guard Darius Garland has been out since the season opener with an eye injury, but he is a game-time decision to return for this game. Cleveland has covered the spread in every game during its winning streak, while Boston has only covered three times in its last nine contests.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is going to be laser-focused for this game after blowing a late lead in its overtime loss to Cleveland last Friday. The Celtics were able to get back on track against Washington on Sunday, picking up a 112-94 win. Small forward Jaylen Brown led the team with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while power forward Jayson Tatum scored 23 points.

Tatum has been one of the top scorers in the league this season, averaging 30.8 points and 7.3 rebounds. Boston has dominated Cleveland in recent years, winning 11 of the last 15 meetings between these teams. The Cavaliers only have one player scoring more than 16 points per game, while Boston has more balance and depth in its lineup.

