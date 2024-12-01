The Boston Celtics will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday for a critical Eastern Conference clash. The Cavaliers currently own the best record in the East at 17-3, while the Celtics are just behind them in second at 16-3. Boston won the first head-to-head matchup of the season, dealing Cleveland its first loss of the season with a 120-117 victory on Nov. 19. The Cavaliers have now lost three of five after winning their first 15 games.

Tipoff from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is set for 6 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Boston as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds, and the over/under is 234.5 points. Before you make any Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Celtics spread: Cavs +1.5

Cavaliers vs. Celtics over/under: 234.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Celtics money line: Cavs -101, Celtics -119

Cavaliers vs. Celtics money line: Cavs -101, Celtics -119

Cavaliers vs. Celtics streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is coming off a 117-101 loss to the Hawks on Friday and has now lost two in a row and three of five. However, the Cavaliers proved themselves as legit contenders with a 15-game winning streak to start the season and are still 14-6 against the spread.

They've covered the spread in five of their last seven overall and have also covered in six of their last nine games at home against Boston. Cleveland ranks first in the NBA in scoring (122.4 points per game) and second in offensive rating (122.1). They also lead the NBA in shooting percentage (51.1%), 3-point shooting percentage (40.2%) and eFG% (59.6). See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are on a seven-game winning streak following a 138-129 win over the Bulls on Friday in the NBA Cup. Jayson Tatum had 35 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in the victory and Payton Pritchard lit up the scoreboard off the bench, going 7-for-11 from the 3-point line on his way to 29 points.

Boston has knocked down at least 20 3-pointers in six of its last seven games and it's a perfect 8-0 on the season when it reaches that benchmark. The Celtics rank second in the NBA in scoring (121.2) and first in offensive rating (122.2). See which team to pick here.

