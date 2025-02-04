The Boston Celtics (35-15) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-9) link up in a battle between the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are on a three-game win streak. On Sunday, they beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-110. Meanwhile, Cleveland has strung along a four-game win streak. The Cavs dominated the Dallas Mavericks 144-101 in their last contest. Isaac Okoro (shoulder) is out for Cleveland.

Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 2-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 237.5. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 144-102 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. Cavs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Cavs:

Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -2

Celtics vs. Cavaliers over/under: 237.5 points

Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -131, Boston +110

BOS: The Celtics are 19-30 against the spread this season

CLE: The Cavs are 33-16 against the spread this season

Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Celtics vs. Cavaliers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum excels as a scorer from all over the floor. Tatum is sixth in the NBA in points (26.9) while leading the team in rebounds (8.9), assists (5.7) and steals (1.2). In the win over the 76ers, Tatum had 35 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. This was his second straight double-double, notching 10-plus assists.

Center Kristaps Porzingis is a lengthy playmaker in the frontcourt. He can space the floor as a shooter while also being a stout rim protector. Porzingis averages 19.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He's finished with 15-plus points in 13 straight games. On Jan. 29 against the Bulls, the 29-year-old had 34 points and 11 boards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is the main option offensively. Mitchell logs team-highs in points (23.7) and steals (1.4) with 4.7 assists per game. The 28-year-old also shoots 39% from downtown and averages 1.4 steals per game. The six-time All-Star has dropped 30-plus points in three of his last six games. On Jan. 29 versus the Heat, Mitchell had 34 points, six assists and went 5-of-11 from downtown.

Guard Darius Garland is another shot creator and facilitator in the backcourt. Garland puts up 21.7 points and is 10th in the league in assists (6.9). The 25-year-old has scored 20-plus points in five of his last six games. In addition, he's dished out at least seven assists in five straight outings. In the Jan. 30 win over the Hawks, Garland had 26 points and seven dimes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Celtics vs. Cavaliers and is leaning Under the total, projecting 228 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celitcs vs. Cavaliers on Tuesday, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.