Celtics vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 4 predictions from model on 49-31 run

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers will host Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening. Both teams are dealing with a plethora of injuries heading into Wednesday's contest. For Boston, Jayson Tatum (illness) and Kemba Walker (knee) have already been ruled out, while Gordon Hayward (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) are both questionable. Cleveland is set to be without Andre Drummond (calf), Darius Garland (groin), and Dante Exum (ankle), while Tristan Thompson (knee) is questionable.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m ET from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Sportsbooks list Boston as 2.5-point road favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 216.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Cavaliers odds. Before you make any Cavaliers vs. Celtics picks or NBA predictions, you should see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Cavaliers over-under: 216.5 points

Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line: Boston -132, Cleveland +110

BOS: The Celtics have the NBA's best ATS cover rate at 61 percent.

CLE: The Cavs are 3-14 in their last 17 games at home.

Why the Celtics can cover

The model is well aware that even without some of its main pieces, this Boston team is far superior to an also-banged-up Cavaliers squad. Cleveland ranks second-to-last in point differential and its 46 percent against-the-spread cover rate is a far cry from Boston's league-best 61 percent mark. The Cavs have been even worse at covering the spread when playing at home, covering just 38.7 percent of the time.

With several players out on each side, the difference in depth between a playoff team and a tanking Cavs squad will be on full display. Boston has had to develop a next-man-up mentality this season, as Walker, Hayward, and Brown have all been plagued by their own battles with injury throughout the year. Players like Smart, Daniel Theis, and Brad Wanamaker have proven capable of stepping up when needed, so expect them to be ready for another opportunity on Wednesday.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Even so, Boston isn't guaranteed to cover the Cavaliers vs. Celtics spread on Wednesday. The model is well aware that while Boston has dealt with numerous injuries this season, the Celtics aren't accustomed to replacing Tatum's production. Walker, Brown, and Hayward are more easily replaced, as Boston has several players capable of creating offense from the perimeter. But the one constant for the Celtics while dealing with injuries to those three has been Tatum.

Tatum has missed just five games this season, and Boston is 1-4 ATS when he doesn't play. That bodes well for Cleveland's chances to pull off the upset on its home floor on Wednesday night.

How to make Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks

