The top-seeded Boston Celtics will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead when they battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday. Boston opened the series with a 120-95 win over Cleveland on Tuesday. The Cavaliers (48-34), who have won their last three postseason series against Boston, advanced with a seven-game series win over the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Celtics (64-18), who won the Atlantic Division for the third year in a row, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is out for Boston, while Jarrett Allen (rib) is questionable for Cleveland.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 212.5.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread: Boston -13.5

Celtics vs. Cavaliers over/under: 212.4 points

Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line: Boston -1000, Cleveland +635

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the fourth quarter game total under in 28 of their last 40 away games (+16.60 units)

BOS: The Celtics have covered the first half spread in 63 of their last 91 games (+31.20 units)

Why the Celtics can cover

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown opened the series on a high note, scoring 32 points in Tuesday's win. It was the 31st game in a row in which Brown reached double-figure scoring. In the first round series victory over the Miami Heat, Brown averaged 22.8 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 assists. In three regular-season games against the Cavaliers, he had similar numbers, averaging 22.7 points.

Point guard Derrick White has been red hot of late, scoring 25 or more points in each of the last three games. In Game 1 against Cleveland, he scored 25 points while adding five assists. He also had 25 points and five rebounds in the Game 5 close-out win over the Miami Heat on May 1. A game earlier, he scored 38 points while adding four rebounds, three assists and three blocks. In six postseason starts, he is averaging 22.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 33.8 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell provides a good deal of offense for Cleveland and is coming off his third consecutive game with 30 or more points. In Game 1 at Boston, Mitchell poured in 33 points while adding six rebounds and five assists. He just missed a double-double in the Game 7 win over Orlando on Sunday, scoring 39 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists. In eight postseason starts, Mitchell is averaging 29.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.4 minutes.

Point guard Darius Garland has also been solid during the playoffs. In eight starts, he is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds. In the Game 1 loss to Boston, he recorded 14 points, five assists and three rebounds. He scored a postseason-high 23 points and added five rebounds and five assists in a 104-103 Game 5 first-round win over Orlando on April 30. See which team to pick here.

