An Eastern Conference tilt has the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25) and the Boston Celtics (44-18) clashing on Wednesday evening. The Cavaliers got back on track after dropping three games in a row. On Sunday, Cleveland beat Toronto 118-93. Meanwhile, Boston had its three-game win streak halted. On Feb. 27, the New York Knicks topped the Celtics 109-94.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics as a 5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 218.5.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -5

Cavaliers vs. Celtics over/under: 218.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -210, Cleveland +175

CLE: The Cavaliers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win

BOS: The Celtics are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games

Why the Cavaliers can cover



Guard Donovan Mitchell is an explosive and versatile playmaker. Mitchell has a smooth jumper from all over the floor with the leaping ability to soar to the rim with ease. The four-time All-Star is eighth in the NBA in points (27.2) with 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He also shoots 38.9% from 3-point range on 9.4 attempts per game. In his last outing, Mitchell finished with 35 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Center Jarrett Allen is a massive presence in the paint. Allen has a fantastic wingspan that allows him to pile up rebounds and swat away shots as a rim protector. The Texas product averages 14.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He produced 23 points and 11 rebounds in his last matchup.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a three-level scorer who has an array of moves to get a bucket. Tatum utilizes his post game, perimeter jumper, and has the strength to finish through contact at the rim. The four-time All-Star is sixth in the NBA in points (30.1) with 8.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. On Feb. 23, he totaled 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Guard Jaylen Brown owns outstanding athleticism on both ends of the floor. Brown has the bounce to soar over defenders and has range on his jumpers. The two-time All-Star owns good lateral quickness and length to play aggressive defense on the perimeter. Brown averages 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. In his last outing, he finished with 26 points, three steals and four rebounds.

