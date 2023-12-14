The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) head over to play the Boston Celtics (17-5) in a battle between Eastern Conference rivals on Thursday evening. This is the second game of a back-to-back affair. In Tuesday's matchup, Boston defeated the Cavaliers 120-113. Cleveland has now dropped two games in a row. Meanwhile, the Celtics have won five of their last six contests. Evan Mobley (knee) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are out for the Cavs. Jaylen Brown (ankle) is questionable on Boston's sideline.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 9-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under for total points is 226.5.



Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -9

Cavaliers vs. Celtics over/under: 226.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -423, Cleveland +328

CLE: The Cavs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against Boston

BOS: The Celtics are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is the No. 1 option on the offensive end. Tatum has excellent footwork while owning a smooth jumper. The four-time All-Star ranks ninth in the NBA in scoring (27.4) with 8.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. In Tuesday's win over Cleveland, Tatum finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. This was his ninth double-double of the season.

Brown is a two-way force in the backcourt. He uses his athleticism to play high-level defense but soars to the rack as a scorer. The 27-year-old also has a reliable mid-range jumper. He averages 22.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. In his last outing, Brown amassed 25 points and four assists. The California product totaled at least 25 points in three of his last five games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell excels on the floor in a variety of ways. Mitchell has a great ability to drive to the rack but can knock down shots on the perimeter. The four-time All-Star ranks eighth in the league in scoring (27.4) to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. On Dec. 6 versus the Orlando Magic, Mitchell finished with 35 points, seven boards, and six assists.

Guard Darius Garland joins Mitchell in the backcourt. Garland provides Cleveland with a consistent playmaker. The Vanderbilt product gets to the rim easily and owns a reliable floater. Garland averages 20.8 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. On Dec. 11 against Orlando, he dropped a season-high 36 points, six boards, and five assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 227 combined points.

