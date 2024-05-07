The Boston Celtics cruised through the first round of the playoffs with all four of their wins against the Miami Heat coming by at least 14 points. On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers had to scratch and claw their way past the Orlando Magic in a grueling seven-game scrap that didn't end until Sunday.

Now, the two teams will meet in the playoffs for the first since the 2018 Eastern Conference finals, when LeBron James and Co. went on the road and won Game 7 in Boston to reach the Finals for a fourth consecutive season. In fact, the Cavaliers have won the last three postseason series between these clubs, but those were all during James' second tenure.

This time around, the Celtics are the heavy favorites in the series and title contenders. Can Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep Boston's dynamite season going? Or will Donovan Mitchell put Cleveland on his back and pull off the upset? We'll soon find out starting with Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Game 1: Tuesday, May 7 -- Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT

Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Game 1

Where to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, May 7

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Storylines

Celtics: The big question for the Celtics heading into Game 1 is whether they'll have any rust from their long layoff. While rest is certainly helpful, and will likely pay off down the line in this series, the Celtics haven't played since May 1, which is an extremely lengthy break for the playoffs. They are clearly the more talented and deeper team in this matchup, but we've seen this group look lackluster on many occasions over the last few playoff runs. Will they be locked in from the opening tip tonight?

Cavaliers: In Cleveland, all eyes will be on Jarrett Allen's status ahead of Game 1. The big man is dealing with a pierced rib and has not played since Game 4 of the first round. You can make a case that he was the Cavaliers' best player early in that series, and his interior presence will be a major loss if he cannot go -- especially against a Celtics frontcourt that will be without Kristaps Porzingis. If Allen cannot play, the Cavaliers will need a big game from Evan Mobley and likely some minutes from Tristan Thompson.

Prediction

The Celtics are double-digit favorites in Game 1, which is a massive line for the second round. That number, though, is reflective of their dominance in the first round and the Cavaliers' almighty struggle to score when Mitchell isn't bailing them out. Until we see otherwise from these teams, you have to take the Celtics to cover. Pick: Celtics -11.5