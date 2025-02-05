The Boston Celtics kept the good times going on Tuesday night by strolling into Cleveland and beating the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers, 112-105. After a strange mid-season slump, the Celtics have now won four straight games and seven of their last nine.

Just as they did in their first matchup with the Cavaliers this season, the Celtics had to hold off a late comeback attempt. They were able to do so this time thanks to a huge fourth-quarter performance from Derrick White, who hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 of his 20 points in the final frame.

White opened the fourth with a few 30-footers to briefly push the Celtics' lead up to 15. And then, after the Cavs cut the deficit down to four with 5:30 remaining, he scored eight straight for the Celtics to bring the lead back to double-digits and essentially end the contest.

All of White's buckets during his mini takeover came off of one of the Celtics' pet plays down the stretch: the White-Jayson Tatum pick-and-roll.

On the first possession, the Cavaliers don't execute their switch properly and White was able to walk into a mid-range jumper. The next time down, the switch does occur, but it left Darius Garland trying to deal with Tatum, so the Cavs sent help from the nearest player, which is White. Tatum read that and kicked it out to White, who pump-faked into a pull-up 3-pointer.

Finally, Tatum slipped out of the screen and White hit him on the short roll. Tatum kicked it out to Al Horford, who attacked the closeout and made one extra pass to White, who rattled in another 3.

Why White is key to the Celtics reaching their potential

It's no surprise that the Celtics' recent turnaround has coincided with White's return to form. One of the many reasons the Celtics cruised to a championship last season was White taking the leap from good role player to borderline All-Star.

Likewise, his strong start to the season played a big part in the Celtics opening up 16-3. But in recent weeks, White did not look like himself.

He missed two games with an illness and a shin contusion, had a five-game stretch where he shot 4 of 36 from 3-point range and scored in single digits five different times. During the Celtics' month-long slog in which they went 9-8, White averaged 13.7 points and 3.1 rebounds on 41.3/34.1/78.3 shooting splits.

Celtics trade deadline preview: What Boston can actually do and which players the champs might target Jack Maloney

White has looked like the best version of himself again during the Celtics' recent winning streak. Over these four games, he's at 18.8 points and 4.8 assists on 52.1/48.6/70.0 splits. For the season, the Celtics are now 19-3 when White shoots 50% or better from the floor and 17-12 when he's below 50% or does not play.

When White is shooting the ball well and scoring at an efficient rate, Boston's offense becomes almost impossible to stop. Now that he's rolling again, so are the Celtics.