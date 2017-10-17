Celtics vs. Cavs NBA opening night: How to watch, odds, stream, TV channel, start time

After one of the craziest NBA offseasons in recent memory (it feels like that's said every offseason, but this time I'm serious), the Boston Celtics will be heading to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers to tip off the 2017-18 season. Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas have swapped jerseys, and they're getting a grudge match against their former teams early. Thomas has already expressed his displeasure with how his trade was handled, while Irving hasn't been shy about his feelings on the Cavaliers and Cleveland itself.

The East may still be the Cavaliers' to lose, but the Celtics are trying to make a run. Other than Irving, they also added Gordon Hayward to the fold. The Celtics believe themselves to be a championship quality team now, and Irving gives them the experience. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, added Dwyane Wade to their roster to start alongside old friend LeBron James. Derrick Rose has also joined the team, making this a bit like an NBA 2K12 Fantasy draft lineup. However, with James anything is possible (that would be more fitting for a Boston player), and the Cavaliers will be looking to make a statement.

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

TV: TNT (check local listings)

Live stream: Watch TNT (requires cable login)

SportsLine odds: CLE (-4)

It's one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory in the East, and it all starts tonight. A lot of questions will be answered by this game, not least of which will be how Irving and Thomas are adjusting to their new squads. However, no one is coming out with more to prove than Thomas -- he's made sure everyone knows that. It will be interesting to see what role he settles into for the Cavaliers.