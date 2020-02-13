Celtics vs. Clippers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Boston

Current Records: Los Angeles 37-17; Boston 37-16

What to Know

The Boston Celtics haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Clippers since Jan. 24 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Boston will take on Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET at home. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Celtics received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 116-105 to the Houston Rockets. The losing side was boosted by small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 20 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 54-54 at halftime, but the Clippers were not quite the Philadelphia 76ers' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Los Angeles came up short against Philadelphia, falling 110-103. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 30 points and nine assists.

Boston is now 37-16 while Los Angeles sits at 37-17. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston enters the matchup with only 105.7 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Clippers, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.70%, which places them third in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Boston.