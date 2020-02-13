Celtics vs. Clippers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Celtics vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Boston
Current Records: Los Angeles 37-17; Boston 37-16
What to Know
The Boston Celtics haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Clippers since Jan. 24 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Boston will take on Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET at home. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Celtics received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 116-105 to the Houston Rockets. The losing side was boosted by small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 20 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 54-54 at halftime, but the Clippers were not quite the Philadelphia 76ers' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Los Angeles came up short against Philadelphia, falling 110-103. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 30 points and nine assists.
Boston is now 37-16 while Los Angeles sits at 37-17. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston enters the matchup with only 105.7 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Clippers, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.70%, which places them third in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Boston.
- Nov 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Boston 104
- Mar 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Boston 115
- Feb 09, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 14, 2018 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Boston 119
- Jan 24, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Boston 102
- Feb 05, 2017 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 28, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Boston 90
- Feb 10, 2016 - Boston 139 vs. Los Angeles 134
