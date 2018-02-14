Celtics vs. Clippers odds: Picks, predictions, best bets from expert on 10-2 NBA roll
Larry Hartstein is on a roll in the NBA, cashing 13 of his last 17 picks, including 10-2 since Friday
The Boston Celtics will try to get back on track when they play host to the Los Angeles Clippers in a nationally televised Wednesday matchup at 8 p.m. ET. The Celtics are favored by 4.5 points, down a full point from the opening line. The Over/Under is 208, down four points.
Before you lock in your own pick for Wednesday's marquee clash, see what Larry Hartstein has to say. SportsLine's senior analyst is on an absolute roll in the NBA, cashing in on 13 of his last 17 NBA picks, including 10-2 since Friday.
Not only that, he's nailed 14 of his last 21 for or against the Clippers.
Hartstein has found two big reasons to back one of these teams, and they're fascinating tidbits you may not be considering. He's sharing what they are exclusively at SportsLine.
Hartstein knows that since the Clippers (29-26) traded Blake Griffin and added Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley, they're 4-1.
Lou Williams has taken a leading role, averaging 23 points over the last three games. He's scored 15-plus points in 26 straight, the second-longest streak in the league (Giannis Antetokounmpo, 43).
This is Game 4 of a seven-game road trip for L.A., which is a rock-solid 13-14 away from Staples Center.
Hartstein also knows Boston (40-18) has fallen to No. 2 in the East behind Toronto, with humbling 20- and 22-point losses to the Raptors and Cavs in the last week.
In those two games, Jaylen Brown (14.1 ppg) scored 16 total points and Jayson Tatum (13.6) added 13. The Nos. 2 and 3 scorers need to produce if the Celtics want to turn things around.
One good omen for Boston: The Celtics snapped a season-long four-game losing streak the last time they faced the Clippers with a 113-102 victory on Jan. 24. Another good sign: The Clippers are 0-5 ATS against the top-defending teams. Boston ranks No. 2, allowing just 99.1 points per game.
Will Irving and the Celtics turn their fortunes around Wednesday and cover against L.A., or can the amped-up Clippers keep up their winning ways? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread selection for Clippers-Celtics from the expert on a 10-2 NBA roll and on a 14-7 streak on Clippers games, and find out.
