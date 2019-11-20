Celtics vs. Clippers odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 20 predictions from model on 9-4 run

Lou Williams and the Los Angeles Clippers will host Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. The Celtics are atop the Eastern Conference with an 11-2 record, while Los Angeles sits at fourth in the West thanks to a 9-5 mark. The Clippers have won nine of 14 games despite prized offseason acquisitions Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missing a combined 16 games. The two have yet to take the court together and Leonard (knee) could miss his fourth-straight game on Wednesday. The Celtics will be without Gordon Hayward (hand), while Marcus Smart (ankle) is listed as probable. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m ET from the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as six-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218 in the latest Clippers vs. Celtics odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Clippers picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It's off to a profitable start on all-top rated picks again this season, and enters Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 9-4 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns and consistently beaten NBA odds.

Now, here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Celtics spread: Los Angeles -6

Clippers vs. Celtics over-under: 218 points

Clippers vs. Celtics money line: Los Angeles -244, Boston +199

BOS: One of four teams to rank top-10 in offensive and defensive efficiency

LAC: Paul George is averaging 29 points

The model is well aware that home court advantage has been important for the Clippers this season. Los Angeles boasts an 8-1 record at home and the Clippers have covered the spread in all but two of those games. They've enjoyed that success at home while playing just two home games with George active and six home games with Leonard. The Clippers have battled injuries to George, Leonard, Landry Shamet and Patrick Beverley, and have faced one of the toughest schedules in the NBA, yet still rank sixth in point differential.

But just because the Clippers have been dominant at home doesn't mean they will cover the Clippers vs. Celtics spread on Wednesday.

The model has also taken into account that not only have the Celtics been better than the Clippers on paper to start the year, they've also been one of the best teams in the entire NBA. They rank eighth in defensive efficiency, compared to the Clippers, who are 10th. Boston (fifth) also is ahead of Los Angeles (11th) in offensive efficiency, while ranking third in the NBA in point differential.

Boston has won six of its past seven road games and 11 of its past 12 games overall. The excellent play of Jaylen Brown has provided the spark plug for Boston's recent run, as he looks like an early Most Improved Player frontrunner. Over the past two weeks, Brown is averaging 22 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while shooting a sizzling 48 percent from beyond the arc.

So who wins Celtics vs. Clippers?