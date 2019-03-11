Celtics vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA will meet on Monday night in Los Angeles.

After a dismal stretch coming out of the All-Star break, the Boston Celtics have turned things around on the West Coast, winning three straight games, including a 33-point victory over the Warriors. That's improved their record to 41-26 on the season, just a game out of third place in the East.

As for the Clippers, they've won their last four games to bolster their chances of making the playoffs in the Western Conference. Now 38-29, and coming off a win over the Thunder, the Clippers are in a three-way tie for sixth place and are four games ahead of the ninth-place Kings.

How to watch Celtics at Clippers



Date: Monday, Mar. 11



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



TV: NBA TV

Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Celtics -2

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So what are the optimal NBA DFS tournament lineups for tonight? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on NBA DFS.

Storylines

Celtics: After a tumultuous return from the All-Star break, the Celtics have figured things out on the road. According to teammates, Kyrie Irving was instrumental in galvanizing the team during their long plane trip, and Gordon Hayward has put together one of his best stretches of the season. They'll be without Jayson Tatum due to a minor shoulder injury in this game, but overall this has been a very positive week for Boston.

Clippers: So much for the Clippers packing it in after the big Tobias Harris trade ahead of the deadline. Though they lost their star, hardworking role players like Pat Beverley and Montrezl Harrell have helped drive the Clippers into a stable playoff position. Their ceiling as a team might not be very high, but they're going to be a handful every single night because they have a deep roster and play together.

Game prediction, pick

This is a tricky one. Both teams have been playing some great basketball lately, and though the Celtics are more talented, they're also on the road. With such a small spread, I'll lean towards the more talented Celtics team to sneak out of Staples Center with a win -- though not with a ton of confidence.