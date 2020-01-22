Celtics vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Boston
Current Records: Memphis 20-23; Boston 28-14
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are 7-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Celtics. They steamrolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 139-107. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boston had established a 104-80 advantage.
Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, falling 126-116. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from F Dillon Brooks, who had 31 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Boston's win brought them up to 28-14 while Memphis' defeat pulled them down to 20-23. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 105.7 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Memphis is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 116 on average. So the Memphis squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.04
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 7-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 233
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won seven out of their last eight games against Memphis.
- Jan 18, 2019 - Boston 122 vs. Memphis 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Memphis 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - Boston 109 vs. Memphis 98
- Dec 16, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Memphis 93
- Dec 27, 2016 - Boston 113 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 20, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Memphis 109
- Mar 09, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Memphis 96
- Jan 10, 2016 - Memphis 101 vs. Boston 98
