Celtics vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Memphis @ Boston

Current Records: Memphis 20-23; Boston 28-14

The Boston Celtics are 7-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Celtics. They steamrolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 139-107. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boston had established a 104-80 advantage.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, falling 126-116. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from F Dillon Brooks, who had 31 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Boston's win brought them up to 28-14 while Memphis' defeat pulled them down to 20-23. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 105.7 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Memphis is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 116 on average. So the Memphis squad has its work cut out for it.

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.04

The Celtics are a solid 7-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 233

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Boston have won seven out of their last eight games against Memphis.