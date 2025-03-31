The Boston Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to nine games when they battle the Memphis Grizzlies in a key interconference matchup on Monday night. Boston is coming off a 121-111 win at San Antonio on Saturday, while Memphis dropped a 134-127 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers that same night. The Celtics (55-19), who are second in the Eastern Conference, are a league-best 31-7 on the road in 2024-25. The Grizzlies (44-30), fifth in the West, are 25-12 on their home court. Memphis fired head coach Taylor Jenkins last week and interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo will lead the team for the rest of the season.

Tipoff from FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies won the only meeting between the teams this season, a 127-121 victory in Boston on Dec. 7. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Grizzlies vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies spread: Boston -4.5 at Bet365 Sportsbook

Celtics vs. Grizzlies over/under: 236 points

Celtics vs. Grizzlies money line: Boston –200, Memphis +166

BOS: The Celtics have hit the team total under in 55 of their last 80 games (+26.75 units)

MEM: The Grizzlies have hit the team total over in 50 of their last 82 games (+13.00 units)

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum is coming off his 30th double-double of the season in the win over the Spurs. In 36 minutes of action, Tatum poured in 29 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out eight assists. He had 30 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in a 129-116 win at Portland on March 23. In 67 games, all starts, he is averaging 27.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.1 steals in 36.4 minutes.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown (questionable knee), is another key component to the Celtics offense. In 59 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.9 minutes. In the loss to Memphis in January, he finished with 22 points, six assists and three rebounds. He scored 24 points, while dishing out five assists and grabbing three rebounds in a 132-102 win at Phoenix on Wednesday.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has been red hot of late, scoring 23 or more points in three of the last four games. In Saturday's loss to the Lakers, he scored 24 points, while adding four rebounds. He had 27 points, four assists and two rebounds in a 125-104 loss at Oklahoma City on Thursday. In 67 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.4 minutes.

Point guard Ja Morant is coming off a double-double performance in the loss to the Lakers, pouring in 22 points, while dishing out 10 assists and grabbing eight rebounds. He had 44 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 133-124 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 14. He scored 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added nine assists in the last meeting with Boston. In 44 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30 minutes.

