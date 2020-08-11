Watch Now: Bill Reiter's Worst Matchup For Lakers In Playoffs ( 1:20 )

The Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies square off in an intriguing, cross-conference NBA matchup on Tuesday evening. While the Celtics are locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Grizzlies are in search of a crucial win as they fight for position at the bottom of the Western Conference NBA playoff picture. Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), Justise Winslow (hip) and Tyus Jones (knee) are out for Memphis. Daniel Theis (foot) is listed as probable for Boston.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Boston as the 4.5-point favorite, down a point from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 224.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Grizzlies odds. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Grizzlies. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Grizzles vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Grizzlies spread: Celtics -4.5

Celtics vs. Grizzlies over-under: 224.5 points

Celtics vs. Grizzlies money line: Celtics -165, Grizzlies +145

BOS: The Celtics are 3-5-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics have operated as one of the best teams in the bubble, including an active three-game winning streak. For the season, Boston ranks as a top-five offense, including top-six marks in turnover rate and offensive rebounding. The Celtics are led offensively by Jayson Tatum, with the young forward averaging 23.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Defensively, Boston is also elite, including top-five rankings in the NBA in turnover creation and shooting-efficiency allowed. In this matchup, the Celtics are also facing off against a Memphis team with a below-average offense compared to other bubble contenders and, overall, Boston is the more talented side in this game.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Simply put, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have much more to play for in this matchup, as their playoff standing is very much in flux. Beyond the additional incentive for effort, the Grizzlies do have strengths to lean on, including the fact that Memphis is a very strong offensive rebounding team. The Grizzlies' propensity for second-chance points, coupled with Boston's struggles on the defensive glass, could lead the way to an edge for Memphis.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are also stout, as evidenced by a top-10 mark in shooting-efficiency allowed this season. In the bubble, though, Memphis has been even better, ranking in the top five in overall defensive efficiency, even with the loss of Jackson Jr. and his weak-side rim protection. The Grizzlies will have their hands full with a talented Boston offense, but Taylor Jenkins' team can rely on its defensive competitiveness in this matchup.

