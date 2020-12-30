The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston is 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Grizzlies are 1-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Celtics have won the last nine meetings between the two teams. Boston is favored by six-points in the latest Celtics vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Grizzlies:

Celtics vs. Grizzlies spread: Celtics -6

Celtics vs. Grizzlies over-under: 218 points

Celtics vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis +210, Boston -250

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies scored an overtime win over the Nets on Monday, 116-111. Kyle Anderson had a career-high 28 points along with seven boards, and Dillon Brooks added 24 points and seven rebounds. Anderson has scored 20 points in consecutive games for the first time in his career. Ja Morant suffered an ankle sprain in the first half of Monday's game and is expected to miss three to five weeks.

Jonas Valanciunas registered his third consecutive double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds on Monday. The Grizzlies are allowing the fourth-most points per game in the league, having given up 121.3 on average. Memphis' last win vs. Boston came on Jan. 10, 2016. The Grizzlies have the second youngest roster in the league, with an average player age of 24.3.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston beat the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Tuesday. Boston scored 33 of the game's final 51 points. Jayson Tatum posted a double-double with 27 points and 11 boards. He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. Tatum is averaging 25.5 points per game so far this season. He scored 29 and 23 points in two games vs. the Grizzlies last season.

The Celtics overcame a 17-point third quarter deficit in Tuesday's win. Rookie Payton Pritchard had 10 points and five assists and combined with Tatum for 19 points in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown had 20 points and four steals. Boston has allowed its opponents to shoot 51.8 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

