Atlanta @ Boston

Current Records: Atlanta 11-16; Boston 14-13

The Atlanta Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since April 8 of 2018. Atlanta is staying on the road Wednesday to face off against Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at TD Garden. The Celtics will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Atlanta received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 123-112 to the New York Knicks. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta; Huerter played for 36 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Boston's strategy against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Boston had enough points to win and then some against Denver, taking their game 112-99. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown (27 points) was the top scorer for Boston.

Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Atlanta's loss took them down to 11-16 while Boston's victory pulled them up to 14-13. A win for Atlanta would reverse both their bad luck and Boston's good luck. We'll see if the Hawks manage to pull off that tough task or if the Celtics keep their momentum going instead.

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.