Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Boston
Current Records: Atlanta 11-16; Boston 14-13
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since April 8 of 2018. Atlanta is staying on the road Wednesday to face off against Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at TD Garden. The Celtics will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Atlanta received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 123-112 to the New York Knicks. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta; Huerter played for 36 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Boston's strategy against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Boston had enough points to win and then some against Denver, taking their game 112-99. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown (27 points) was the top scorer for Boston.
Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Atlanta's loss took them down to 11-16 while Boston's victory pulled them up to 14-13. A win for Atlanta would reverse both their bad luck and Boston's good luck. We'll see if the Hawks manage to pull off that tough task or if the Celtics keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 07, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 03, 2020 - Boston 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Jan 03, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 16, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Jan 19, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 14, 2018 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 23, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Atlanta 96
- Apr 08, 2018 - Atlanta 112 vs. Boston 106
- Feb 02, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Atlanta 110
- Nov 18, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Atlanta 123 vs. Boston 116
- Feb 27, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 28, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 26, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Boston 83
- Apr 24, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Atlanta 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 19, 2016 - Atlanta 89 vs. Boston 72
- Apr 16, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Boston 107
- Dec 18, 2015 - Atlanta 109 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 24, 2015 - Atlanta 121 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 13, 2015 - Boston 106 vs. Atlanta 93