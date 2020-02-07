Celtics vs. Hawks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Boston
Current Records: Atlanta 14-38; Boston 35-15
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since April 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Hawks are staying on the road to face off against Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Atlanta isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Atlanta beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 38 points and 11 dimes.
Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic at home on Wednesday as they won 116-100. The Celtics' power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 33 points, five assists and eight rebounds.
The wins brought Atlanta up to 14-38 and Boston to 35-15. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta is second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 118.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Boston comes into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in Boston's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.62
Odds
The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 03, 2020 - Boston 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Jan 03, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 16, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Jan 19, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 14, 2018 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 23, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Atlanta 96
- Apr 08, 2018 - Atlanta 112 vs. Boston 106
- Feb 02, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Atlanta 110
- Nov 18, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Atlanta 123 vs. Boston 116
- Feb 27, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 28, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 26, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Boston 83
- Apr 24, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Atlanta 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 19, 2016 - Atlanta 89 vs. Boston 72
- Apr 16, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Boston 107
- Dec 18, 2015 - Atlanta 109 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 24, 2015 - Atlanta 121 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 13, 2015 - Boston 106 vs. Atlanta 93
