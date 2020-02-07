Celtics vs. Hawks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Boston

Current Records: Atlanta 14-38; Boston 35-15

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since April 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Hawks are staying on the road to face off against Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Atlanta isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Atlanta beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 38 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic at home on Wednesday as they won 116-100. The Celtics' power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 33 points, five assists and eight rebounds.

The wins brought Atlanta up to 14-38 and Boston to 35-15. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta is second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 118.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Boston comes into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in Boston's favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.62

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Boston have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.