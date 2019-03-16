Celtics vs. Hawks odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from model on 54-42 run

With just 13 regular season games remaining, the Boston Celtics look for continued success against the Atlanta Hawks as they try to improve their playoff position in the highly competitive Eastern Conference. The Celtics (42-27), third in the Atlantic Division and fifth in the East, are just two games out of the third spot in the conference. The Hawks (24-45) are fifth in the Southwest Division and 12th in the East, well out of the playoffs. Saturday's tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden. Boston has won four of its last five games. Boston is a 10-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 232.5. You'll want to see the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Celtics vs. Hawks picks down.

Boston has dominated the Hawks over the past two seasons, winning six of seven including all three meetings this season. The Celtics are among the league's best in a number of key categories, including third in point differential (plus-5.2) and free throw percentage (.808), fourth in points off turnovers (1,292) and sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (.365) and assists (26.4). Boston has also won 25 of 35 home games.

Kyrie Irving (23.5 ppg) has been the Celtics' catalyst of late, scoring 31 against the Kings Thursday and 30 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers March 9. He has had two dominant performances against the Hawks already this season, scoring 32 at Atlanta Jan. 19 and 24 at TD Garden on Dec. 14. Forward Jayson Tatum (16.1 ppg) also has had two good games against the Hawks, scoring 19 on Jan. 19 and 22 on Dec. 24.

But just because Boston has dominated the Hawks this season doesn't guarantee it will cover the Celtics vs. Hawks spread on Saturday.

That's because the Hawks are averaging 123.6 points over the last 11 games. They never trailed in a 132-111 win over Memphis on Wednesday. Atlanta has won two in a row, is 5-5 over the last 10 games, and has won three of its last five road games.

Forward-center John Collins (19.9 points per game) has been playing well of late. He had 27 against Memphis, 23 vs. New Orleans on March 10 and 33 vs. Brooklyn on March 9. Point guard Trae Young (18.3 ppg) also had a big game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, scoring 22.

