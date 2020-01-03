Celtics vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 3 predictions from advanced computer model

The Boston Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 23-8 overall and 13-2 at home, while Atlanta is 7-27 overall and 4-15 on the road. The Celtics enter Friday's matchup having won six of their past seven games. The Hawks, meanwhile, ended a 10-game losing streak on Monday. The Celtics have won seven of their past eight meetings with the Hawks. Boston is favored by 11-points in the latest Celtics vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Celtics wrapped up 2019 with a 109-92 win over Charlotte. Boston secured its 23rd victory of the season on the backs of several key players, and it was Gordon Hayward out in front, dropping a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds along with six dimes. Enes Kanter had 13 points,14 rebounds and a career-high six blocks.

Meanwhile, Atlanta scored a 101-93 victory over Orlando on Monday. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was Brandon Goodwin, who had a career-high 21 points and six assists. The Hawks are expecting to get leading scorer Trae Young back tonight after he missed two games with an ankle injury. Young is averaging 28.5 points per game this season.

The Celtics enter Friday's matchup with only 103.6 points allowed per game on average, best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hawks are stumbling into tonight's game with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.6 on average.

