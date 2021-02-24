The Boston Celtics vie for their 12th win in 14 meetings with the Atlanta Hawks when the teams collide on Wednesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Two nights after Atlanta snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, Boston (15-16) avenged the defeat with a 12-point home victory over the Hawks (13-18) on Friday. The Celtics fell below the .500 mark for the first time since the first week of the season after Tuesday's last-second loss at Dallas.

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Boston -2

Celtics vs. Hawks over-under: 224.5 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Boston -125, Atlanta +105

BOS: Celtics F Tristan Thompson scored 31 points in the two games vs. Atlanta last week

ATL: Hawks C Clint Capela, the league's top rebounder, has seven straight double-doubles

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum leads Boston in scoring at 26.0 points per game but has boosted that average to 30.0 over his last four outings. Named to his second straight All-Star Game on Tuesday, the former No. 3 overall pick in 2017 had a pair of big games against the Hawks last week. Tatum had 35 points, six rounds and six assists in the loss vs. Atlanta and followed that up with 25 points, six boards and eight assists two nights later.

Guard Jaylen Brown celebrated his first All-Star selection by scoring a team-high 29 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks. He has scored at least 21 points in 18 of his last 21 games and is averaging 25.6 points. Point guard Kemba Walker has yet to play in a back-to-back, but he scored a season-high 28 points vs. the Hawks on Friday.

Why the Hawks can cover

Guard Trae Young was among the most notable All-Star snubs when reserves were selected on Tuesday. He registered his third consecutive double-double with 28 points and 12 assists at Cleveland and is averaging 33.5 points over his last four games to lift his season average to 26.9. Young torched the Celtics for a combined 71 points in two games last week, shooting 24-of-36 overall and 7-of-16 from 3-point range.

Guard Kevin Huerter averaged 17.8 points over the first five games of February before going into an offensive funk and failing to score more than eight points in four of the next five contests. He struggled mightily with his long-range shooting over a six-game span, connecting on only 7-of-33 3-point attempts. Huerter turned it around on Tuesday by scoring 22 points while knocking down 4-of-8 from behind the arc.

