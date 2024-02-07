We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks will vist the Boston Celtics. Boston is 38-12 overall and 23-3 at home, while Atlanta is 22-28 overall and 10-14 on the road. The Celtics have won six straight over the Hawks, including a 10-point victory on Nov. 26. Boston is 23-25-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Atlanta is a league-worst 14-36 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are favored by 12 points in the latest Hawks vs. Celtics odds, and the over/under is 244.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -12

Celtics vs. Hawks over/under: 244.5 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Celtics: -705, Hawks: +497

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 149-144 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (141), the Hawks still had to take the loss. Despite their defeat, the Hawks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. De'Andre Hunter scored 27 points to go along with seven rebounds, while Trae Young dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 assists.

Atlanta ranks third in the NBA in points per game, but it is even more giving on the other end of the court, allowing the second-most points per contest. Young leads the team with 27.3 points and 10.9 assists, while the Hawks have great scoring balance with seven players averaging in double-digits. However, one of those will be out on Wednesday as Atlanta will be without Clint Capela (adductor), who leads the team in both rebounds (10.6) and blocks (1.5).

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Celtics on Sunday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that they blew the Memphis Grizzlies out of the water with a 131-91 final score. The Celtics' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 26 points to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks, and Jayson Tatum, who scored 34 points with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Boston also covered to end a four-game against-the-spread losing streak. The Celtics are the league's most complete team, ranking second in offensive rating and third in defensive rating. They also take care of business inside the paint like few others as Boston leads the NBA in rebounds per game while ranking second in blocks per game. Jrue Holiday (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday.

Key Betting Info

Tatum will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. This year, he has averaged 27 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hawks are 5-15 against the spread in their last 20 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

The Hawks are 12-34 against the spread in their last 46 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

The Celtics are 23-23-1 against the spread in their last 47 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

