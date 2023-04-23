State Farm Arena grabs the attention of the NBA world on Sunday evening. The Atlanta Hawks host the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of a first round series. Atlanta trails Boston by a 2-1 margin, though the Hawks won Game 3 at home by an eight-point margin on Friday evening. Marcus Smart (back) is listed as questionable for the Celtics in Game 4.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics as 6.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Hawks odds. Before you make any Hawks vs. Celtics picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics vs. Hawks over/under: 231.5 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Celtics -250, Hawks +205

BOS: The Celtics are 22-20 against the spread in road games

ATL: The Hawks are 19-23 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover



The Celtics posted the best net rating (+6.7) in the NBA this season, and Boston out-scored opponents by 3.3 points per 100 possessions in road games. The Celtics are tremendous on both ends of the floor, and Boston has a 61.9% true shooting mark in the series against Atlanta. The Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and Boston has size and athleticism advantages on the perimeter against a small backcourt for the Hawks.

Boston also finished in the top three of the NBA in offensive rating (117.3) and 3-pointers (16.0 per game) during the regular season, with top-eight marks in 2-point shooting, 3-point shooting, free throw shooting, turnover rate, and assists per game over 82 games. With the Celtics also holding the Hawks to fewer than 1.09 points per possession through three games, Boston can be confident, even in a raucous road environment in Atlanta.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks found solace in effective offense in Game 3, led by Trae Young. Young is one of the best offensive players in the NBA, averaging 26.2 points and leading the NBA in total assists during the regular season. Young erupted for 32 points and nine assists in Game 3, and he has been flanked by fellow guard Dejounte Murray, who is averaging 26.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game in the series.

Atlanta's overall performance in Game 3 was tremendous, including 1.25 points per possession in the aggregate. The Hawks grabbed 37.2% of missed shots on the offensive glass, and Atlanta produced a 66.3% true shooting mark in the game. On defense, Atlanta is also rebounding at an elite level with a 79.6% defensive rebound rate, and Boston was in the bottom five of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (25.5%) during the regular season.

