The Atlanta Hawks rode a clutch performance from Trae Young in Game 5 to stave off elimination and force a Game 6. The All-Star guard scored Atlanta's final 14 points of the game and finished with 38 points and 13 assists. he also nailed the game-winner to send the series back to Atlanta, and put Boston on their heels a bit as they try to escape the first round Thursday night.

In preparation for Game 6, here's everything you need to know about this matchup.

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Thursday, April 27 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 27 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Celtics -7; O/U 231 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Celtics: Boston was outscored 37-25 in the fourth quarter of Game 5, and squandered an opportunity to end this series at home. We're reaching "not this again" levels from the Celtics who are struggling to closeout games, just as they did a season ago. This comes after Boston had the second-best clutch win percentage during the regular season. All of this could mean nothing if Boston closes out the Hawks Thursday night, but it's certainly an area of concern for a Celtics team that looked like an unstoppable force for most of the season.

Hawks: Can Trae Young do it again? Can he extend Atlanta's season and give the team a real shot at pulling off an upset to advance to the second round of the playoffs? Anything is possible when he has it cooking, and you can bet Boston will try to do everything in its power to try and contain him. That's where guys like John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic come in. In Game 5 both players stepped up to shoulder some of the offensive load with Young, and they'll need that to happen again if they want to force a Game 7.

Prediction

I think after all the missteps in Game 5, the Celtics close this one out and advance to the second round. It'll likely be another close one, but I think Boston proves to be the better team and closes the door on Atlanta. The pick: Celtics -7