The Boston Celtics were heavy favorites coming into their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and we've seen why in the first two games. They have not trailed at any point after the first quarter in either game and have led for 85 minutes and 14 seconds of the 96 total minutes played. As a result, they take a commanding 2-0 lead into Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday night.

With the series now shifting to Atlanta, the Hawks have to hope that being on their home floor helps provide them with a much-needed boost on both ends of the floor as, quite frankly, they have been dominated by the Celtics to this point. Trae Young simply needs to be better for Atlanta to have any real chance of getting back into this series as Boston has done a great job of making things difficult for the Hawks' top scorer whenever the ball is in his hands.

Follow along below for live updates from CBS Sports as Atlanta hosts Boston in Game 3.