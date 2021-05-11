Who's Playing

Miami @ Boston

Current Records: Miami 37-31; Boston 35-33

What to Know

The Miami Heat are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET May 11 at TD Garden. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Boston is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. The Heat managed a 130-124 win over Boston. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Miami's victory lifted them to 37-31 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 35-33. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if the Celtics bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Miami.