Who's Playing
Miami @ Boston
Current Records: Miami 37-31; Boston 35-33
What to Know
The Miami Heat are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET May 11 at TD Garden. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Boston is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. The Heat managed a 130-124 win over Boston. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Miami's victory lifted them to 37-31 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 35-33. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if the Celtics bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Miami.
- May 09, 2021 - Miami 130 vs. Boston 124
- Jan 06, 2021 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 105
- Sep 27, 2020 - Miami 125 vs. Boston 113
- Sep 25, 2020 - Boston 121 vs. Miami 108
- Sep 23, 2020 - Miami 112 vs. Boston 109
- Sep 19, 2020 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 106
- Sep 17, 2020 - Miami 106 vs. Boston 101
- Sep 15, 2020 - Miami 117 vs. Boston 114
- Aug 04, 2020 - Miami 112 vs. Boston 106
- Jan 28, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Miami 101
- Dec 04, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 01, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Miami 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 99
- Jan 10, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Boston 99
- Dec 20, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Boston 89
- Nov 22, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Boston 98
- Oct 28, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Miami 90
- Mar 26, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 114
- Dec 18, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 28, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Boston 98 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston 101 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 30, 2015 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95