Celtics vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Boston 14-5; Miami 15-5

What to Know

The Miami Heat are 3-11 against the Boston Celtics since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. Miami is staying on the road, facing off against Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Heat aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Heat ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 121-110 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 58-58 at the half for Boston and the New York Knicks on Sunday, but Boston stepped up in the second half. Boston walked away with an 113-104 win. They can attribute much of their success to F Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points, seven assists and six boards.

Their wins bumped the Heat to 15-5 and the Celtics to 14-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat have allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the third most in the league. To make matters even worse for Miami, the Celtics enter the contest with 8.84 steals per game on average, good for third best in the league. In other words, the Heat will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.29

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Heat.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 213

Series History

Boston have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Miami.