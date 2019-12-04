Celtics vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Celtics vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Boston 14-5; Miami 15-5
What to Know
The Miami Heat are 3-11 against the Boston Celtics since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. Miami is staying on the road, facing off against Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Heat aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Heat ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 121-110 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 58-58 at the half for Boston and the New York Knicks on Sunday, but Boston stepped up in the second half. Boston walked away with an 113-104 win. They can attribute much of their success to F Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points, seven assists and six boards.
Their wins bumped the Heat to 15-5 and the Celtics to 14-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat have allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the third most in the league. To make matters even worse for Miami, the Celtics enter the contest with 8.84 steals per game on average, good for third best in the league. In other words, the Heat will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.29
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Heat.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 213
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Miami.
- Apr 03, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 01, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Miami 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 99
- Jan 10, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Boston 99
- Dec 20, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Boston 89
- Nov 22, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Boston 98
- Oct 28, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Miami 90
- Mar 26, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 114
- Dec 18, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 28, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Boston 98 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston 101 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 30, 2015 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95
