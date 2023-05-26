The Boston Celtics put together another impressive performance in Game 5 and extended their season for a couple more days. However, despite the blowout win on Thursday, they're still playing with their backs against the wall heading into Saturday night's game. Miami has now failed to close out Boston in back-to-back games but will have extra motivation in front of their home crowd.

Ahead of the action, here's all you need to know for Game 6:

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

Date: Saturday, May 27 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

Odds: Celtics -2.5; O/U 211 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: Jaylen Brown finally came to life in Game 5, breaking out of his shooting slump and finishing with 21 points in the win. Four Celtics players finished with at least 20 points, and Boston finally started to knock down 3s to open up their offensive game. This team is difficult to beat when the outside shot is falling, and if they have a similar performance on Saturday then we could be looking at a Game 7 on Monday.

Heat: Miami looks vastly different from the team in the first three games of this series, and turnovers played a major part in their unraveling in Game 5. Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry combined for 10 of the Heat's 16 turnovers, and Miami went 9-of-23 from deep after being on fire from 3-point range at the start of this series. If the Heat can't get the 3-ball to fall, then they need to figure out other ways to put up points. Gabe Vincent should be back in the lineup after missing Game 5, which will give Miami a much-needed boost as they try to finish off the Celtics.

Prediction

I picked the Heat to win Game 5 and that didn't happen, and despite that, I'm still picking them again. I don't think Marcus Smart and Derrick White make a combined 10 3-pointers again, and I imagine Jimmy Butler will try to do everything in his power to end this at home on Saturday. Pick: Heat +2.5