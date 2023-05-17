After all the drama and intrigue of this season, we've wound up right back in the same place in the East: the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. This is actually the third time that the teams have met in this round in the past four seasons, and they've split the previous matchups.

The Heat punched their ticket first by taking care of the New York Knicks in six games, completing their second consecutive upset during this postseason. As for the Celtics, they were pushed to the brink by the Philadelphia 76ers, and had to win Games 6 and 7 to keep their season alive.

Ahead of Game 1 on Wednesday, here's everything you need to know:

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

Date: Wednesday, May 17 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 17 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Celtics -8; O/U 210.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: Just when you think you're out on the Celtics, they reel you back in. For the second consecutive season, they went down 2-3 in the second round after blowing Game 5 at home, then bounced back to win Games 6 and 7 to advance. The big question is whether they'll keep their foot on the gas after the big win at home to close out the Sixers or have another letdown against a team they're favored against. On paper, they should easily beat the Heat, but this team doesn't always play to the level they're capable of.

Heat: This Heat team making the Eastern Conference finals after the regular season they had is one of the more remarkable accomplishments in recent memory. They were a few minutes away from not even getting through the play-in, and now they're four wins away from the Finals. It goes to show the power of excellent coaching, a committment to defense, toughness and self-belief. Whether those intangibles will be enough against the Celtics, though, is another question. The answer is probably no, but everyone thought it would be against the Bucks and the Knicks too, so you never know.

Game 1 prediction

The Heat are going to be ready to play, that much is sure, and if the Celtics aren't locked in they could wind up in a tougher game than they're expecting. But while the Heat have an aura about them that makes you hesitant, the Celtics have too much talent and are in a real groove coming off their Game 7 win. Pick: Celtics -8

Series schedule

Game 1: Heat at Celtics, Wednesday, May 17 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2: Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 19 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 21 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*