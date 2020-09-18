For the second-straight game, the Celtics held a huge lead early in the game, only for them to completely falter in the second half. Boston worked its way up to a 17-point lead in the second quarter, with little resistance being shown by Miami's defense. However, after halftime, the Heat flipped a switch and proceeded to go on a 20-4 run to turn the tables on the Celtics and hold a seven-point lead going into the final quarter.

The Heat pressured the Celtics with their zone defense, leaving Boston to shoot 37.9 percent from the field in the second half, as opposed to the super-efficient 58.1 percent it was shooting in the first half. The Celtics rallied in the fourth quarter to force this game to come down to the final minutes, but in the end, it was the Heat who came out on top again. Boston will have to execute better over the course of a game -- and figure out Miami's zone defense -- in order to climb back into this series.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3 between the Celtics and Heat.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 19 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Over/Under: 206.5

Celtics: Boston looked great in the first half of Game 2. Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart were leading the offensive attack, and on defense, the Celtics managed a hot Miami team from catching fire from beyond the arc. Tatum -- while he only had nine first-half points -- looked comfortable taking shots and as a team, the Celtics were moving the ball well. However, call it complacency, getting too comfortable or Miami just made great adjustments in the second half, but the C's looked completely disjointed coming out of the locker room. That early lead they built up quickly evaporated, and all the strengths that Boston has been touted for having were non-existent. Perhaps the return of Gordon Hayward will do the trick for Boston, as the versatile forward is making progress toward returning for Game 3 on Saturday. Hayward provides another offensive weapon for Boston, and his size makes him switchable on defense, which Boston desperately needs.

Heat: One major positive from Miami's win was that Duncan Robinson finally got in a rhythm. The sharpshooting guard finished the game with 18 points on 6 of 12 from 3-point range and was far more dangerous out on the arch. In the first two games of this series, Robinson struggled with foul trouble, which limited him to just 17 minutes in Game 1, and in the second match, Boston's defense proved to be a bit too much for the undrafted 3-point specialist, as he went just 2 of 7 from deep. In Game 3, though, his off-ball movement was overwhelming for the Celtics, and he was great about dishing the ball out to an open teammate after two Celtics defenders tried to contain him out on the arch. Robinson looked comfortable in Game 3, and that doesn't bode well for Boston.

If Hayward is at 100 percent, then it could be the boost Boston needs to finally pull out a win in this series. He moves great without the ball, giving Walker and Tatum another option to go to when they're in trouble, and he can also create his own shot. Boston has to right the ship at some point, and Game 3 would be the ideal time to do so. It's going to be another close one, because Miami's far too talented to get blown out, but the Celtics do manage to find a way to win this game. Pick: Celtics -3