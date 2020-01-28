Celtics vs. Heat odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 28 predictions from projection model on 33-16 run

The Boston Celtics (30-15) travel to Florida to face the Miami Heat (32-14) in an intriguing matchup between Eastern Conference foes on Tuesday evening. Jayson Tatum (groin) is doubtful to play for Boston, while Enes Kanter (hip) is out. The Heat enter on the second night of a back-to-back, leaving some uncertainty as to the team's injury status.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Arena. Sportsbooks list the Heat as two-point home favorites, down 1.5 points from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Heat -2

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 216.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Heat -128, Celtics +106

BOS: The Celtics are 3-1 against the spread in the last four games

MIA: The Heat are an NBA-best 15-6-1 against the spread at home

Why the Celtics can cover

The model knows that, despite a recent road loss, the Celtics are an impressive team. Boston maintains top-five marks in overall efficiency on both offense and defense, and the team excels in avoiding turnovers and generating offensive rebounds. The Celtics are also fantastic when playing aggressive defense, landing in the top five of the NBA in creating turnovers for the opposition.

Also notable is the lack of defined weaknesses for the Celtics and, even if Tatum is unable to play, the Celtics have plenty of firepower. Kemba Walker averages 22.4 points per game, Jaylen Brown averages 20.0 points per game and Gordon Hayward adds 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

Why the Heat can cover

Even so, Boston isn't a lock to cover the Heat vs. Celtics spread. The Heat have a top-10 offense that ranks in the top five in shooting efficiency and at the very top of the league in free-throw rate.

Miami leans on those characteristics to generate overall effectiveness on the offensive end and, if Tatum is unable to play, Boston will be missing arguably its best defensive player. The Heat are also an elite defensive rebounding team, allowing the home squad to finish possessions effectively and limit the potential effectiveness of the Celtics in generating second-chance points.

