The Miami Heat will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston is 17-4 overall and 10-1 at home, while the Heat are 10-11 overall and 2-7 on the road. The two franchises will be incredibly familiar with each other after playing a seven-game series in the Eastern Conference Finals last year and meeting last month in Miami.

The Celtics have won and covered in four of the last five head-to-head matchups, but Miami is 4-1-1 against the spread in its last six games. Boston is favored by 9 points in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 224.5.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Celtics -9

Celtics vs. Heat over/under: 224.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Boston -430, Miami +328

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Charlotte Hornets at home 140-105. Boston can attribute much of its success to point guard Marcus Smart, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 22 points and 15 assists. Power forward Jayson Tatum also had 35 points and continues to look like an early candidate for MVP.

Tatum is averaging 30.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor, and Monday against the Hornets was his 11th game with 30 points or more in 20 starts this season. Malcolm Brogdon also had 21 points off the bench and is averaging 14.0 points per game this year over just 22.7 minutes per contest thanks to 46.9% shooting from the 3-point line. Jaylen Brown (neck) is listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-98 on Sunday. Miami relied on the efforts of center Bam Adebayo, who had 32 points along with eight boards, and small forward Caleb Martin, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds. Tyler Herro also had a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Adebayo is averaging 35.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game over his last two contests. Miami will need significant contributions again from that trio with Jimmy Butler (knee) out and the squad's depth being tested with 10 players on the injury report in some capacity.

