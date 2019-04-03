Celtics vs. Heat odds, line: NBA picks, best predictions from model on 69-52 run

Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat host Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Tipoff from the American Airlines Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics enter Wednesday's matchup with wins in three of their last four games, including a five-point victory over the Heat their last time out. They've overtaken the Indiana Pacers as the Eastern Conference's 4-seed and will need every win they can get from here on out to hold onto home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Heat have been playing quite well lately, boasting a 6-3 record in their last nine games, and hold a half-game lead over the Orlando Magic for the last playoff spot in the East. The Celtics are one-point road favorites, while the over-under for total points is 212.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Heat picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 25 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 277-216 record on all top-rated picks, returning over $4,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 25 on a strong 69-52 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Celtics vs. Heat. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is well aware of how little home court advantage has meant for the Heat this season. Miami is one of just two teams with a better record on the road (20-18) than at home (18-21), and its 42.1 percent home cover rate against-the-spread is the NBA's fourth worst mark.

There's also a chance that Miami will again be without both Justise Winslow (thigh) and Josh Richardson (heel), who are two of the Heat's top playmakers. Boston is banged-up heading into this one too, but the stellar play of Irving has been more than enough to keep the Celtics afloat. In games that have remained competitive over the past three weeks, Irving has averaged 30 points, six rebounds, and six assists. In three meetings with Miami, Irving has averaged 25 points on 41 percent shooting from deep.

But just because Miami has struggled at home doesn't mean Boston will cover the Celtics vs. Heat spread on Wednesday.

The model is also well aware that Boston has struggled mightily on the road. In fact, only six teams have a worse cover rate than Boston's 46.1 percent mark on the year. It is quite clear that Vegas has overvalued this hyped-up Celtics squad, also evidenced by their 1-5 record against-the-spread over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, Miami has a 4-2-1 against the spread record during that time. The Heat also have the NBA's second-best cover rate as an underdog at 68.4 percent.

Who wins Celtics vs. Heat? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Heat spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.